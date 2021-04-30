Disneyland reopens as California emerges from virus depths AMY TAXIN, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 3:20 p.m.
1 of30 A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Employee Norali (last names not given), sheds a tear as they prepare to open the gates at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Guests ride the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Employees hold a meeting before the gates open at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 Employees take a photo on Main Street before the gates open at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae Hong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Guests ride the Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Guests take pictures at Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Employees wave as guests walk along Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Guests walk along Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 A worker cleans the window of a decorative building at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Disney chairman Bob Iger, center, poses for photos with employees at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Employees welcome guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Employee Diane, who only gave her first name, wipes her tears after a flag raising ceremony at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Employees wave at guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Visitors walk along the Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Mickey Mouse keeps social distance while interacting with guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Guests walk along the Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland reopened to excited visitors Friday, marking a dramatic turnaround in a state that was so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases just four months ago that patients were being treated in gymnasiums and outdoor tents.
Visitors cheered and screamed with happiness as California’s world-famous theme park unlocked its gates after an unprecedented 13-month closure. Many had been gathered outside since the previous night.