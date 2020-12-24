Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and elsewhere JOSEF FEDERMAN and JALAL HASSAN, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 9:51 p.m.
1 of12 Palestinian scout bands parade through Manger Square at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally recognized by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, ahead of the midnight Mass, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened Christmas Eve celebrations. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Carolyn Ellis, left, creator of the hug glove hugs her mother Susan Watts, 74, in her backyard on Christmas Eve during the COVID-19 pandemic in Guelph, Ont., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Watts is a retired nurse who lives in an apartment near by and gets to come over outside and hug her daughter's family. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A message that reads 'Jesus will unmask the world' is displayed on a Christmas crib lit up with lights on the eve of Christmas in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Though Hindus and Muslims comprise the majority of the population in India, Christmas is a national holiday celebrated with much fanfare. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 People wearing Christmas costumes and protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, walk at the waterfront of Victoria Harbour, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A Christmas tree is on display on a street in the Shar-e-Naw neighborhood of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Nuns wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk pass a Christmas tree with a coronavirus-themed decoration before Christmas mass service at a church in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 The road leading to St. Peter's Square at the Vatican looks deserted, in Rome, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown Thursday for the Christmas and New Year period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) Mauro Scrobogna/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A child dressed as Santa Claus, right, rings a bell for Jerusalem's Santa Claus as they walk with volunteers from a Catholic men's group distributing presents to children on Christmas Eve in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. With the coronavirus dampening Christmas celebrations this year, the men's group organized gifts to families free of charge. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A child dressed as Santa Claus poses for a portrait Christmas Eve in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Family members laugh as they walk past by the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, where fewer than normal people were gathered, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, on Christmas Eve in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 People walk prior to the Christmas Eve Mass in front of St. Stephen Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Countries across Europe celebrate Christmas Eve under the specter of COVID-19. Laszlo Balogh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 People wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 attend a Christmas Eve Mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Bethlehem on Thursday ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.
Similar subdued scenes were repeated across the world as the festive family gatherings and packed prayers that typically mark the holiday were scaled back or canceled altogether.
Written By
JOSEF FEDERMAN and JALAL HASSAN