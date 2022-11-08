Alert: Winning numbers for record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawn after delay because of issue processing lottery sales

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Winning numbers for record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawn after delay because of issue processing lottery sales.
- Longtime CT best friends create plant food company
- Community news: Moms Night Out in Darien to focus on food...
- Hannah Litchfield married to John Clark Liakas
- Darien High grad Lindsay Thorén weds Westport’s Peter Berg
- Ash Wednesday: Darien’s St. Luke’s offers ‘Ashes to Go’ for morning...
- Darien’s Edward F. Lyons III marries Brittany N. Phillips of Greenwich
- Pouches with purpose: Breast cancer awareness event at Darien’s Hayvn
- Margaret Antonia Shergalis of Darien marries David Joshua Rynecki
- Lively Arts: Benefits, tango and screenings
- Community Soundings: Safe boating course begins Feb. 5; League, library...