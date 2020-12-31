New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020 FRANK JORDANS and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 10:32 p.m.
1 of27 Visitors to a mall passes by Happy New Year greetings shown on a giant screen in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 A security guard stands on duty as a phoenix is shown on a giant screen on New Year Eve in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. This New Year's Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they'd prefer to forget. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of27 A man salutes during the national flag-hoisting ceremony during celebrations to mark the New Year, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Friday, Jan., 1, 2021. Jon Chol Jin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of27 Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 In this long time exposure image, a person appears blurred as he paints 2021 with a sparkler firework to represent the coming year, in the darkness on New Year's Eve, in Briesen, Germany, late Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP) Patrick Pleul/AP Show More Show Less
6 of27 Seventh Avenue is mostly empty during what would normally be a Times Square packed with people, late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York, as celebrations have been truncated this New Year's Eve due to the ongoing pandemic. Craig Ruttle/AP Show More Show Less
7 of27 Dancers perform during celebrations to mark the New Year, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Friday, Jan., 1, 2021. Jon Chol Jin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 Police vans are parked near the Arc of Triomphe, ahead of the New Year's Eve, in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. As the world says goodbye to 2020, there will be countdowns and live performances, but no massed jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like the Champs Elysees in Paris and New York City's Times Square this New Year's Eve. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
9 of27 A crow sits on a pole against the last sunset of the year in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
10 of27 People wear face masks as they queue in front of the 'KaDeWe' department store in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Germany is entering 2021 in a lockdown that appears certain to be extended beyond its current Jan. 10 end date, with new coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 remaining at worryingly high levels. The country has recorded well over 1.6 million cases so far, including more than 32,000 deaths. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 Frontline workers attend a candlelight ceremony on New Year's Eve on the famed Nelson Mandela Bridge in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Many South Africans will swap firecrackers for candles to mark New Year's Eve amid COVID-19 restrictions including a nighttime curfew responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to light a candle to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic and the health workers who are on the frontline of battling the disease.. Denis Farrell/AP Show More Show Less
12 of27 A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus ridea a scooter past a banner welcoming New Year 2021 in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Hau Dinh/AP Show More Show Less
13 of27 Shirley Azedi, who said she's lost work as a housekeeper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prays during a ceremony in honor of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on New Year's Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Beaches will be closed on the night of new year's, to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Sensoji temple on New Year's Eve in Tokyo Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
15 of27 A square decorated for New Year celebrations is seen nearly deserted and without the Holiday Market due to the virus-related restrictions prior to New Year's celebrations in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Musa Sadulayev/AP Show More Show Less
16 of27 Dubai celebrates the new year in India by reflecting their national flag on the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 A fireworks display decorates the night sky to celebrate the New Year, as crowds of people look on, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Friday, Jan., 1, 2021. Jon Chol Jin/AP Show More Show Less
18 of27 Residents of the San Jeronimo nursing home dance during New Year's Eve celebrations in Estella, northern Spain, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
19 of27 A man walks along a virtually empty Grand Place square during a curfew in downtown Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. As the world says goodbye to 2020, there will be countdowns and live performances, but no massed jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like the Champs Elysees in Paris and New York City's Times Square this New Year's Eve. The virus that ruined 2020 has led to cancelations of most fireworks displays and public events in favor of made-for-TV-only moments in party spots like London and Rio de Janeiro. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 "Welcome 2021" is projected onto the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The New Year's Eve party at the historic landmark has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP) Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less
21 of27 Fireworks explode over the Kremlin and almost empty Red Square during New Year's celebrations with the Spasskaya Tower during New Year celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
22 of27 Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum during New Year's celebrations, in Rome, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown for the Christmas and New Year period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Light beams instead of traditional fireworks are seen around Warsaw's tallest building, The Palace of Culture and Science, greeted New Year under anti-COVID-19 restrictions in downtown Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
24 of27 A security guard sits in the park near the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Due to the surge in coronavirus infections police boosted their presence across the country on New Year's Eve to enforce a night-time curfew starting at 9 p.m. and other strict restrictive measures imposed by the government that make it impossible to stage traditional New Year's celebrations. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
25 of27 Passengers of a party bus celebrate New Year after driving through Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. While restaurants and other entertainment venues close its doors across the country at 23:00, Muscovites look for ways to bend the coronavirus restrictions. One of them is a party bus whose owners offer to spend the New Year night touring around the city and having drinks with other strangers. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 Sunday River guests watch the fireworks display on the side of the ski trails to ring in the New Year, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Newry, Maine. All festivities stopped promptly at 9 PM in accordance with state guidelines. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP) Andree Kehn/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27 People on Calton Hill watch fireworks in Edinburgh as people are urged to avoid Hogmanay celebrations in the midst of tough coronavirus restrictions Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other in most of the world, with many bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget.
From the South Pacific to New York City, pandemic restrictions on open air gatherings saw people turning to made-for-TV fireworks displays or packing it in early since they could not toast the end of 2020 in the presence of friends or carousing strangers.
FRANK JORDANS and DEREK GATOPOULOS