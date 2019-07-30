Producer of 1969's Woodstock calls it a lesson in community

Joel Rosenman, co-producer of the 1969 Woodstock festival, participates in PBS's "Woodstock" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) less Joel Rosenman, co-producer of the 1969 Woodstock festival, participates in PBS's "Woodstock" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Producer of 1969's Woodstock calls it a lesson in community 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A producer of the 1969 Woodstock festival says he's come to appreciate what it represented.

Joel Rosenman said Tuesday he was so immersed in pulling off the massive event he didn't realize people "were having the time of their life" despite problems.

While they reveled in the music of artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Who, Rosenman says concertgoers also banded together to cope with food shortages, rain and more. He helped conceive the concert in rural New York that drew some 500,000 people.

He says that screening a new PBS documentary about it helped him realize that adversity can foster a sense of community, not hinder it.

The program, "Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation," will air Aug. 6 as part of PBS' "American Experience" series.