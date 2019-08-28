Netflix offers fans a faithful return to 'The Dark Crystal'

NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Leterrier knew he'd immediately face scrutiny from superfans of "The Dark Crystal" when he became director of its prequel.

After all, he's a superfan, too.

Fans will get a look at what Leterrier has achieved with "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," a 10-episode prequel debuting Friday on Netflix.

They'll find something remarkably respectful and vast. The new filmmakers were faithful to Henson's sense of handcrafted art, using computers only when necessary or to enhance the characters.

This time, the puppets are lighter but the workload was bigger. To fill 10 hours, the series features 75 sets and 170 puppets, some of which took eight months to build. There's even a puppet show within the puppet show.