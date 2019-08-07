Laverne Cox sees best and worst of times for trans people

FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, actress Laverne Cox poses for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the seventh season of "Orange is the New Black." Cox has used her platform on behalf of the trans community for years and has no plans on slowing down as an activist now that the Netflix series has reached its end. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, actress Laverne Cox poses for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote the seventh season of "Orange is the New Black." Cox has used her platform on behalf of the trans ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Laverne Cox sees best and worst of times for trans people 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Laverne Cox sees this as a best of times, worst of times moment for transgender people.

The "Orange is the New Black" co-star tells The Associated Press that trans people enjoy a higher profile, but also face rampant discrimination and violence, especially trans women of color.

Cox has no plans to slow down as an activist for her community now that the Netflix series that raised her profile has ended. She said she wants to be the kind of artist who changes the world and "makes it better for people who follow me."