The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio) 4. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing) 5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 6. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada) 7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing) 8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 9. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Audible Originals) 10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction 1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio) 2. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio) 3. The Maid’s Diary by Loreth Anne White, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer (Brilliance Audio) 4. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber (Random House Audio) 5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio) 6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio) 7. The Protector by Susan Stoker, narrated by Ava Erickson and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio) 8. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, narrated by Maura Tierney (Random House Audio) 9. Smolder by Laurell K. Hamilton, narrated by Kimberly Alexis (Penguin Audio) 10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)