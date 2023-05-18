Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Drag queen who appeared on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' will perform in their Connecticut hometown Friday

Darien native Jax, now based in Queens, N.Y., performs in a drag show at Pieces Bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, N.Y. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Jax is a competitor on season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media

A Darien native who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" will perform in their hometown for the first time since appearing on the show this Friday. 

Jackson McGoldrick, who is known by their drag name Jax, will appear at The First Congregational Church of Darien on May 19 at 8 p.m., according to its Eventbrite page. This will be Jax's first Darien performance since they appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in season 15, according to Eventbrite. They performed alongside other Connecticut drag queens including West Hartford's Amethyst, Hartford's Robin Fierce and Ansonia's Loosey LaDuca. The queens received support from Connecticut legislators including Gov. Ned Lamont, who retweeted a video of them appearing on the show. 

During the event, Jax will be speaking about growing up queer in Darien. Jax will also hold a question and answer session after their performance. 

Tickets for the event are free, however, Darien Pride, who is presenting the event, is asking for donations for Darien's Pride celebration on June 11.

