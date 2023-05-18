Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media

A Darien native who appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" will perform in their hometown for the first time since appearing on the show this Friday.

Jackson McGoldrick, who is known by their drag name Jax, will appear at The First Congregational Church of Darien on May 19 at 8 p.m., according to its Eventbrite page. This will be Jax's first Darien performance since they appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in season 15, according to Eventbrite. They performed alongside other Connecticut drag queens including West Hartford's Amethyst, Hartford's Robin Fierce and Ansonia's Loosey LaDuca. The queens received support from Connecticut legislators including Gov. Ned Lamont, who retweeted a video of them appearing on the show.