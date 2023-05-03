Police: Man charged after shot fired at Memphis TV station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged after a shot was fired into the lobby of a Memphis television station has faced mental health challenges for much of his life, his mother said.
No one was struck by the shot fired Tuesday into the WHBQ station, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, Memphis Police Department Deputy Chief Stephen Chandler said at a news conference. The bullet fired with an “AR-style rifle” hit glass and a desk, but it wasn't clear if it was fired intentionally, he said. Crisis negotiators helped take the suspect into custody.