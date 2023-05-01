Name etched in gold, King Charles' school remembers him

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III hasn’t even been crowned yet, but his name is already etched on the walls of Hill House School in London.
A wooden slab just inside the front door records Nov. 7, 1956, as the day the future king enrolled at Hill House, alongside other notable dates in the school’s 72-year history. There is a photograph of staff welcoming the then Prince Charles on his first day of school, and another of the 7-year-old boy getting into a Ford Zephyr with his bodyguard for the short trip back to Buckingham Palace.