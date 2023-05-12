Greek PM seeks 'innovative' solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum

VOLOS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister says his government is exploring a “win-win” solution to one of the world’s most intractable cultural heritage disputes: The fate of the Parthenon Sculptures in the British Museum. But he rules out any deal that would include the word “loan.”
“We will never recognize that these sculptures are owned, legally owned by the British Museum," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told The Associated Press in an interview during an election campaign stop in the central Greek city of Volos on Thursday evening. "But again, we have to be constructive and we have to be innovative if a solution is to be found.”