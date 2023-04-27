'Fatal Attraction' series attempts to balance affair blame

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “ Fatal Attraction,″ the 1987 thriller film, introduced a female character (played by Glenn Close) who has a fling with a married man (played by Michael Douglas) and then obsesses and stalks him and his family after he tries to end it. Close's character entered a new label for women – “bunny boiler”-- into pop culture lexicon.
A Paramount+ TV series debuting Sunday is based on the movie but attempts to make both Dan and Alex — played by Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan — accountable for their actions. Amanda Peet plays Dan's wife Beth. The story unfolds over two timelines, following Dan, Alex and Beth at the time of the affair and years later, when Dan and Beth’s daughter Ellen (Alyssa Jirrels) is an adult.