Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC
Keith Loria
Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
So, it was no surprise when as a youngster, the Darien native expressed interest in following in the family’s footsteps.