Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC

Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.

So, it was no surprise when as a youngster, the Darien native expressed interest in following in the family’s footsteps.

“When my dad used to bring his kids to work, it would be on a set, and I just loved being there and it felt like my spot,” Wright said. “I begged my family to do it ever since I was little and they finally let me do it when I was closer to 10.”

Her first role was actually as a toddler on “Sex and the City,” though it would be a while before she would take lessons and start to make an impression as a child actor, working on such TV shows as “The Good Wife,” “New Amsterdam” and “Are We There Yet.”

As a teen, Wright starred in “Little Miss Perfect,” a coming-of-age film about a teenage girl who struggles with anorexia and bulimia.

Recently, the now-22-year-old decided to take a stab at directing, and shot her first short film called “Cutter,” which she also executive produces and stars in.

“The film runs about 13 minutes long,” Wright said. “I came up with the idea for the short, and I just wanted to produce something myself and direct, and just see where it could go.”

Courtesy of Eden Wright

She called on two former Darien High School students — writer Nick Kunze and New York-based cinematographer Jack Kauffman — and the three of them put their heads together to figure out how to make the film happen.

“We filmed entirely in Darien for about a week during the summer — shooting at Julia’s Salon & Company and the Darien Boat Club,” Wright said. “The story follows a desperate hairdresser who does haircuts on boats, and it’s as dangerous as it sounds.”

Wright leads the cast of six actors as Melody, the main hairdresser, and the cast also includes Linda Collins, John Michael Hardin, Dianne Rothenberg, Luisa Turner and Marc Ursone. Though she was acting in every scene, while directing, Wright noted it was an experience she loved.

“It was interesting to come to directing from an actor’s perspective, and my cinematographer helped so much, as he comes from the documentary world, working on films about wine country and sailing,” Wright said. “I was super-happy to have him on board to have a better idea on getting the shots for working on a boat.”

She felt that she could do both jobs well, taking inspiration from Cooper Raiff, who just starred and directed “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” a 2022 film that played the Sundance Film Festival.

“I saw that film and felt it was fantastic, and he’s in every scene of that film, so I thought if he could do it, maybe I could,” Wright said. “I really feel that more challenges came from producing while acting, because I was the one making all the decisions and working with contracts and getting people lunch every day.”

Wright also credits director John A. Gallagher, who served as her director for the film, “Sarah Q” and the short, “Wink” as motivation for her taking the directing leap. The film, she noted, is dedicated to him, as he died during the pandemic.

“John worked with me when I was 13 and he is a wonderful director,” she said. “One of the major things I got from him that I really wanted to replicate with ‘Cutter,’ is he has this group of actors and crew he always uses, and anytime we’d be on set, it was always a big celebration. All these people felt supported in every aspect of being on set, and that was my primary goal.”

“Cutter” will be making its worldwide premiere at the Chelsea International Film Festival, opening the short film series at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Regal Union Square theater in New York City.

“This is so exciting,” Wright said. “I have been in the film festival circuit since I was a kid as an actor, and Jack and I care so much about this film, and it’s nice to know other people also did. To have people say, ‘we like it too,’ and ‘we see its merit,’ it’s such an honor.”

After its premiere, “Cutter” will play Oct. 25-31, it will be shown at the New York Short International Film Festival and at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles as part of Holly Shorts Film Festival’s monthly series.

As for her future, Wright feels that while she may do more directing in the future, for now, she’d like to concentrate more on acting and producing.

“I feel there are better directors than I, and I’d rather use them than myself,” she said. “I do hope that we can possibly turn ‘Cutter’ into a feature film and there are lots of other projects I have ideas about and over the next couple of years, you’ll hopefully see a lot more projects from me.”