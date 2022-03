A Darien fifth grader is one of 16 young chefs from across the country competing to be named the next “MasterChef Junior.”

Ivy Childs, 11, is the youngest of four siblings and has been cooking since she could climb up on a kitchen counter, she said.

"Since we have such a big family, we would have really big parties and I was always there helping when it came to the cooking," Childs said.

Contributed by FOX Contributed by FOX FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I Left: Ivy Childs of Darien. Top right: MasterChef Junior judges and mentors, Daphne Oz, Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez; Bottom right, contestant Malia with host Gordon Ramsay and judges Christina Tosi and Aarón Sanchez in the Junior Edition: Off the Hook episode. (Photos courtesy FOX)

The FOX show gives kids between ages 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary skills and passion for food through a series of challenges. Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate Daphne Oz serve as judges and mentor.

The show was filmed when Ivy was 8 years old and in the second grade. Childs had been a fan of the show before competing and said enjoyed cooking new things and meeting a lot of people.

"One of the cool things about the show was that it was a challenge," she said. "I like to be competitive and I use that when I play field hockey... and lacrosse."

When Childs is not in the kitchen, she does crafts and trained at Stamford Ninja Academy where Joe Moravsky from American Ninja Warrior was her teacher.

Childs said she learned new cooking techniques from the other MasterChef Junior competitors, who she is still in contact with. Childs said she liked all three judges for a different reason.

"Aaron was funny and nice, Daphne has kids so she knew how to put cooking and kids together," she said. "And Gordon? He's Gordon, what can you say?"

The three judges will determine which cook will be named the next “MasterChef Junior,” taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

The new season which premieres March 17, will feature "unique and messy" challenges for the judges and “chef-testants,” including punching a hole through a wall of mystery ingredients, cooking a meal for diners at a renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode and more, according to a FOX press release.