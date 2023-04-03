Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 9-15

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 84. Country singer Margo Smith is 81. Actor Dennis Quaid is 69. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 68. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 64. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 60. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 58. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 58. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 57. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 54. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 48. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 46. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 44. Guitarist Albert Hammond Junior of The Strokes is 43. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 43. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 41. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 38. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 37. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 36. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 36. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 33. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 25. Musician Lil Nas X is 24. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 24. Singer Jackie Evancho is 23.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 71. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 70. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 69. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 66. Singer-producer Babyface is 65. Musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 64. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 63. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 58. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 56. Comedian Orlando Jones is 55. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 54. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 53. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 48. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 44. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 42. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 42. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 40. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 40. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 39. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 38. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 35. Country singer Maren Morris is 33. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 32. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 31. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 30. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 25.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 91. Actor Louise Lasser is 84. Actor Peter Riegart (“Animal House”) is 76. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 73. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 66. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 62. Country singer Steve Azar is 59. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 57. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The O.C.”) is 54. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 53. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 52. Rapper David Banner is 49. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 49. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 44. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 39. Singer Joss Stone is 36. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 31.

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 83. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 79. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married...With Children”) is 77. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 76. Talk show host David Letterman is 76. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 71. Singer Pat Travers is 69. Actor Andy Garcia is 67. Country singer Vince Gill is 66. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 65. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 65. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 61. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 59. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 55. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three-eleven) is 53. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 53. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Actor Shannen Doherty is 52. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 49. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 46. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 45. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 45. Actor Claire Danes is 44. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” ″House”) is 44. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 36. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 36. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic At The Disco is 36. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 29.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 86. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 83. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 81. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 79. Musician Al Green is 77. Actor Ron Perlman is 73. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 73. Singer Peabo Bryson is 72. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 72. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 69. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 66. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 62. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 59. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 59. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 58. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 57. Actor Ricky Schroder is 53. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 51. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 50. Singer Lou Bega is 48. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 45. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 43. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 42. Singer Nellie McKay is 41. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 41. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 35. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 30.

April 14: Actor Julie Christie is 83. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 78. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” ″Lois and Clark”) is 75. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” ″The Musketeers”) is 65. Actor-turned-racecar driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 63. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 62. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 61. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 58. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 56. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 55. Actor Adrien Brody is 50. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 50. Rapper Da Brat is 49. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 48. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 46. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Musician JD McPherson is 46. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 43. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 43. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 31. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 30. Actor Vivien Cardone (“Everwood”) is 30. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 29. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 27.

April 15: Actor Claudia Cardinale (“Pink Panther” films) is 85. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 80. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder,” “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show”) is 77. Actor Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers,” “Moonraker”) is 76. Actor Amy Wright is 73. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 71. Actor Emma Thompson is 64. Singer Samantha Fox is 57. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 55. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 53. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 49. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 45. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 44. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 43. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 42. Actor Seth Rogen is 41. Actor Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 40. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 40. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 39. Actor Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Actor Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 35. Actor Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 33. Actor Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 26.