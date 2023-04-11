Apple-Movies-Top-10

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Creed III 3. 65 4. Shazam! Fury of Gods 5. Plane 6. A Man Called Otto 7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 8. The Whale 9. Cocaine Bear 10. Missing (2023)
- Darien Board of Finance OKs town budget, mill rate increase
- Darien bought Great Island — here's what happens next
- Court records: Darien schools hired SSO who used excessive force
- Darien High student wins quiz honors and other news
- In Photos: Darien players learn to 'electrify' their symphony
- Charity galas, an Autism Awareness brunch and other events
- Darien increases zoning and special permit fees
- Reservations and residents only on Darien pickleball courts
- Darien expands blight ordinance to commercial properties
- DCA Easter Egg Hunt and other town news