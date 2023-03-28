Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Whale 2. A Man Called Otto 3. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre 4. Cocaine Bear 5. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 6. Maybe I Do 7. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 8. The Ritual Killer 9. Everything Everywhere All At Once 10. John Wick
- Reservations and residents only on Darien pickleball courts
- Darien expands blight ordinance to commercial properties
- DCA Easter Egg Hunt and other town news
- Darien Police Commission considering license plate readers
- Darien school board considers changing budget approval process
- Darien has no independent fire commission. Will it make one?
- Patriot grave marking and other Darien news
- Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen reads his new picture book
- 19th century Darien girl's headstone found in Milford cemetery
- Town considers new rules about in-law flats, granny pods