Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Fabelmans 2. Missing (2023) 3. A Man Called Otto 4. The Whale 5. Tár 6. 80 For Brady 7. Everything Everywhere All At Once 8. Women Talking 9. The Devil Conspiracy 10. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- 19th century Darien girl's headstone found in Milford cemetery
- Town considers new rules about in-law flats, granny pods
- Short-lived Pasta Vita in Darien closed with no notice
- Darien Community Association receives grant and other area news
- Noroton Heights Shopping Center redevelopment moves forward
- Darien finalizes Great Island purchase; price drops to $85M
- Darien restaurant sues shopping center for wrongful eviction
- Metro-North to temporarily close New Canaan line over summer
- New Darien schools math program looks to fix learning gap
- Darien selectmen raise limit on cash gifts to $12,500