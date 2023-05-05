Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company's breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it 400 million euros ($441 million) in lost sales.
The company is stuck with 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezy shoes after cutting ties in October with the rapper now known as Ye over his antisemitic and other offensive comments on social media and in interviews.