With outdoor concert, Lincoln Center starts path to return RONALD BLUM, Associated Press April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 5:11 p.m.
1 of11 A member of the New York Philharmonic performs on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — On a sun-splashed portion of Lincoln Center, with 120 health care workers listening in neatly arranged rows of folding chairs, members of the New York Philharmonic made an initial return to concerts Wednesday, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season.
A brass quintet and a horn quartet with flute Mindy Kaufman beamed as they played a 90-minute lunchtime concert in Hearst Plaza. The concert began a schedule that will include more than 100 open-air concerts and graduations.