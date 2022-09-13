What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 11:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP) Kai Pfaffenbach/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Peter Morrison/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during their visit to Northern Ireland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP) Michael Cooper/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP) Russell Cheyne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort receive a Message of Condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, following the death Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP) Niall Carson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 King Charles III meets a woman holding a corgi as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP) Niall Carson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 The Princess Royal and Tim Laurence travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, for a prayer service for Queen Elizabeth II. (Jacob King/Pool photo via AP) Jacob King/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 From left, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black, Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP) Liam McBurney/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 People gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool Photo via AP) Louisa Gouliamaki/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Britain's King Charles III leave the St. Anne's Cathedral at the end of a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Members of the Royal Company of Archers march at St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP) Carl Recine/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 People are interviewed by TV reporters as they wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lying in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. ( Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Tourists stand oposide of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III.
A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covered arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and state funeral. Here is what the plan includes for the coming days: