Viola Davis is named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 12:35 p.m.
FILE - Viola Davis poses for a portrait at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 9, 2018. Davis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is being honored April 22 in an online ceremony that will include a roast, a discussion and a speech from Davis as she is presented with her ceremonial pudding pot. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
3 of5
In this video grab provided by the SAG Awards, Viola Davis presents an In Memoriam tribute during the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on April 4, 2021. (SAG Awards via AP)
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Viola Davis was named Woman of the Year on Friday by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
“Viola has inspired our company with her incredible grit and determination, and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes, strong character and wonderful talent,” said Jessica Moore, the group’s president, in a statement.