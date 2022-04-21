US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 11:30 a.m.
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition.
The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns.