US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam's Sons)

4. “Llama Llama I Love You” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children's)

5. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap)

9. “Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse!” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond (Balzer + Bray)

10. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)

11. “The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman (Northfield Publishing)

12. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

13. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

14. “I Love You, Stinky Face” by Lisa Mccourt (Scholastic)

15. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

16. “Dr. Seuss's ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

17. “Summer of '79” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

18. “You're My Little Cuddle Bug” by Nicola Edwards (Silver Dolphin Books)

19. “Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

20. “Sisters by Choice” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin Mira)

21. “Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

22. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

23. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Gallery)

24. “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

