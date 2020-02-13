US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

3. “Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

5. “The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam's Sons)

7. “Llama Llama I Love You” by Anna Dewdney (Viking Children's)

8. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

9. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)

10. “Happy Valentine's Day, Mousel” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond (Balzer + Bray)

11. “Snug” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

12. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

13. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

14. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

15. “Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap)

16. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

17. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

18. “Vendetta Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkely)

19. “Irrestible” by R.L. Mathewson (Rerum Carta Industries)

20. “Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

21. “The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman (Northfield Publishing)

22. “Australia: A Romance anthology” by Skye Warren, et al. (Skye Warren)

23. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

24. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

25. “Little fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index