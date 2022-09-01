US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

2. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

3. “Soul Taken” by Pataricia Briggs (Ace)

4. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

5. “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

6. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown ( Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

12. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

13. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

14. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

15. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Breaking History” by Jared Kushner (Broadside)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “We Never Die” by Matt Fraser (Gallery)

4. “Global Class” by McDaniel/Wehage (Benbella/Holt)

5. “Impact Players” by Liz Wiseman (Harper Business)

6. “Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. II” by Square Enix (Square Enix)

7. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

8. “Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. I” by Square Enix (Square Enix)

9. “Diana, William, and Harry” by Patterson/Mooney (Little, Brown)

10. “Vacuuming in the Nude” by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)

11. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

12. “Be Your Future Self Now” by Benjamin Hardy (Hay House Business)

13. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Running Remote” by Martin/Rawson (HarperCollins Leadership)

15. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Judge's List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

3. “Heartbreaker” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

4. “Ruby Fever” by Ilona Andrews ( Avon)

5. “Secrets” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

6. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

7. “Sons of Thunder” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

10. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

11. “First Comes Scandal” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

13. “Clive Cussler's The Devil's Sea” by Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

14. “Fire & Blood” (media tie-in) by Martin/Wheatley (Bantam)

15. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. “Manga Glow in the Dark Coloring” by Calle/Calle (Thunder Bay)

11. “The Ninth Month” by Patterson/DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

13. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 17” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

14. “Fire & Blood” (media tie-in) by Martin/Wheatley (Bantam)

15. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)