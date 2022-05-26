US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cIn the Blood" by Jack Carr (Atria\/Bestler) 2. \u201c22 Seconds\u201d by Patterson\/Paetro (Little, Brown) 3. \u201cThis Time Tomorrow" by Emma Straub (Riverhead) 4. \u201cDream Town\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central) 5. \u201cRun, Rose, Run" by James Patterson (Little, Brown) 6. \u201cThe Summer Place" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria) 7. \u201cSomething Wilder" by Christina Lauren (Gallery) 8. \u201cBook of Night" by Holly Black (Tor) 9. \u201cThe Island" by Adrian Mckinty (Little, Brown) 10. \u201cThe Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (Morrow) 11. \u201cThe Homewreckers" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin\u2019s) 12. \u201cThe Investigator\u201d by John Sandford (Putnam) 13. \u201cBeautiful" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 14. \u201cThe Lioness" by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday) 15. \u201cThe Lost Summers of Newport" by Williams\/Willig\/White (Morrow) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cThe Office BFFs" by Fischer\/Kinsey (Dey Street) 2. \u201cMordenkainen Presents" \u2013 (Wizards of the Coast) 3. \u201cEndure" by Cameron Hanes (St. Martin\u2019s) 4. \u201cKilling the Killers\u201d by O\u2019Reilly\/Dugard (St. Martin\u2019s) 5. \u201cPhil" by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader) 6. \u201cFinding Me\u201d by Viola Davis (HarperOne) 7. \u201cRiver of the Gods" by Candice Millard (Doubleday) 8. \u201cWhy I Stand" by Jonathan Isaac (DW) 9. \u201cAtlas of the Heart\u201d by Bren\u00e9 Brown (Random House) 10. \u201cCreated Equal" by Ben Carson (Center Street) 11. \u201cMean Baby" by Selma Blair (Knopf) 12. \u201cThe Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak\u201d by Shannon Bream (Broadside) 13. \u201cHalf Baked Harvest Every Day\u201d by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter) 14. \u201cThe Palace Papers" by Tina Brown (Crown) 15. \u201cHow the Future Works" by Elliott\/Subramanian\/Kupp (Wiley) MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cBetter Off Dead\u201d by Child\/Child (Dell) 2. \u201cNine Lives\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 3. \u201cCountry Born" by Linda Lael Miller (HQN) 4. \u201cMontana\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 5. \u201cThe Devil\u2019s Crossing\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 6. \u201cImmortal Rising" by Lynsay Sands (Avon) 7. \u201cThe Shadow\u201d by Patterson\/Sitts (Grand Central) 8. \u201cHideaway\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin\u2019s Press) 9. \u201cShadow Fire" by Christine Feehan (Berkley) 10. \u201cAny Sunday\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin) 11. \u201cOcean Prey\u201d by John Sandford (Putnam) 12. \u201cThe Saboteurs" by Cussler\/Du Brul (Putnam) 13. \u201cSand Dollar Lane" by Sheila Roberts (Mira) 14. \u201cIn Bloom" by Michaels\/Brown\/Foster (Zebra) 15. \u201cThe Fires of Blackstone" by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cBook Lovers\u2033 by Emily Henry (Berkley) 2. \u201cVerity\u2033 by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 3. \u201cGrandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, Vol. 2" by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas) 4. \u201cThe Fiber Fueled Cookbook" by Will Bulsiewicz (Avery) 5. \u201cReminders of Him\u2033 by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) 6. \u201cMake, Sew and Mend" by Bernadette Banner (Page Street) 7. \u201cMalibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 8. \u201cThe Love Hypothesis\u2033 by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) 9. \u201cDeath of the Black Widow" by Patterson\/Barker (Grand Central) 10. \u201cThe Dictionary of Lost Words\u2033 by Pip Williams (Ballantine) 11. \u201cThe Paper Palace\u2033 by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) 12. \u201cDemon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book)\u2033 by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz) 13. \u201cDeath Note Short Stories" by Ohba\/Obata (Viz) 14. \u201cEvery Summer After" by Carley Fortune (Berkley) 15. \u201cThe Night She Disappeared" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)