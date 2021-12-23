US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

6. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

14. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

15. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

4. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

5. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

6. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

7. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

8. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

9. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)

10. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)

11. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. “For Such a Time as This” by Kayleigh Mc Enany (Post Hill)

13. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

14. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

15. “Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Winter Weddings” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Texarkana” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “Slaughter of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Little Lies” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

10. “Snowfall in Cold Creek” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

11. “Left to Die” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

12. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

13. “The Kaiser's Web” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

14. “Autumn Nights” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. “Someone Perfect” by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Heaven Official's Blessing” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

2. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

6. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “The Ultimate Bathroom Reader” by Bill O’Neill (LAK)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

11. “The House of Gucci” (movie tie-in) by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House)

12. “My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

13. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman (Penguin Books)

14. “Lucky” by Marissa Stapley (Simon & Schuster)

15. “The Blue Zones Challenge” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)