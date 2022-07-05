UK climate protesters glue themselves to Constable frame

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Kirsty O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LONDON (AP) — Two climate change protesters were arrested after they glued themselves to the frame of a famous John Constable painting hanging in Britain's National Gallery, the central London museum and police said.

The two, from the protest group “Just Stop Oil,” stepped over a rope barrier on Monday and covered “The Hay Wain” with large sheets of paper depicting "an apocalyptic vision of the future” of the landscape. They then each placed a hand on the frame of the oil painting and protested as security staff ushered out tourists and a group of schoolchildren.