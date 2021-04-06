The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Rebel by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah - 9781250178626 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Red Book by David Ellis & James Patterson - 9780316499422 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Wilde Child by Eloisa James - 9780062877857 - (Avon)

5. Win by Harlan Coben - 9781538748268 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig - 9780525559481 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Bridgerton Collection Volume 2 by Julia Quinn - 9780063138933 - (Avon)

8. My True Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press)

9. Hard to Lose by K. Bromberg - 9781942832232 - (JKB Publishing, LLC)

10. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes - 9781786816689 - (Bookouture)