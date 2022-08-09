The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. MeatEater’s Campfire Stories: Narrow Escapes & More Close Calls by Steven Rinella, Clay Newcomb, Vince Merritt, Allen Jone, Kimi Werner, Roy Getson, Casey Frank, Cory Holloway, Cameron Kirkconnell, Bruce Batten, Vic Barnes, narrated by Steven Rinella and the Contributors (Random House Audio)

4. How to Say It: Words That Make a Difference by Allison Friederichs and The Great Courses, narrated by Allison Friederichs (Audible Originals)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Big Dark Sky by Dean Koontz, narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi (Brilliance Audio)

7. Tell Her Story by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)

8. The Comeback by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

9. Convergence by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)