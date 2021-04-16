The pandemic has upended the Oscars. Good, producers say JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 8:16 a.m.
Union Station is pictured, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. When the Oscars broadcast begins April 25 on ABC, there won't be an audience. The base of the show won't be the Academy Awards' usual home, but will be held at Union Station, the airy, Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub in downtown Los Angeles. For the producers, the challenges of COVID are an opportunity to, finally, rethink the Oscars.
Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins. Soderbergh's concept for the 93rd Academy Awards show on ABC, Sunday, April 25, 2021, which he's producing with Sher and Collins, is to treat the telecast not like a TV show but a movie. The base of the show won't be at the Academy Awards' usual home, but held at Union Station, the airy, Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.
A fake Oscar statue is pictured in the window of a gift shop on Hollywood Blvd., Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held in various locations including the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, April 25.
A sign advertising this year's Oscars ceremony is pictured near the Dolby Theatre, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Dolby Theatre is one of the locations being used for the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.
A souvenir Oscar is pictured in the window of a gift shop on Hollywood Blvd., Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held in various locations including the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, April 25.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ninety seconds. That’s how quickly Steven Soderbergh believes the Academy Awards will convince viewers that this year’s telecast is different.
The concept for the show, which Soderbergh is producing with Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, is to treat the telecast not like a TV show but a movie. And he’s convinced he’s got a doozy of an opening scene.