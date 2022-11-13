Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins for ‘Best Artist,’ ‘Best Video,’ ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Best Longform Video.'
Currently topping the charts with ‘Anti-Hero’ from her record breaking new album ‘Midnights,' Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”