Emmy Awards: Stars look to keep cool on sweltering carpet LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 7:31 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of30 Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 This image released by ABC shows Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via AP) Gilles Mingasson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." (HBO via AP) Macall Polay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 This image released by Apple TV+ shows Adam Scott in a scene from "Severance." Scott was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (Apple TV+ via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Chloe Hilliard, left, and Sydnee Washington arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 Brett Goldstein arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Britt Lower arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Kenan Thompson attends Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The awards show honoring excellence in American television programming will be held on Monday at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Reginald Hudlin, from left, Ian Stewart and Kenan Thompson attend Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The awards show honoring excellence in American television programming will be held on Monday at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony's producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.
The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.