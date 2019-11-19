Some binge-worthy options for holiday gift season

NEW YORK (AP) — Chances are there’s at least one TV binger on your gift list. Why not go all in for the holidays and wrap up something on-point?

Some ideas:

POPCORN: So many gifty options are out there, including sets of seasonings and artisanal corn. But nobody loves popcorn quite like Questlove. Among his offerings on Williams Sonoma is a seasoning mix called Saturday Morning Cereal. He also collaborated on a rainbow-finish bowl in a floral design that’s just waiting for the corn to be ready. His Sneakies set of three seasonings goes for $24.95. As for popcorn makers, Cuisinart’s EasyPop Hot Air Popcorn Maker is a healthy option. $39.95.

HYDRATION: Pick up a water infusion bottle or a mug warmer with automatic shut off. Or just buy a regular reusable bottle that’s fun and colorful, such as the collapsible que. It comes in 12- and 20-ounce versions and a ton of great colors. The larger one sells for $24.95. If your binger has a special drink, consider a monthly club or gift a case.

FOOD: A binge is a binge, leaving scant time to consider meal planning or prepping. Spring for a food delivery gift card or code from Postmates, Seamless, Grubhub or whichever mode your recipient prefers. Is your binger an old school snacker? Amazon is loaded with gift boxes full of name brand snacks, or order up a favorite bingey pleasure in bulk.

SOUND: Consider a listening upgrade with a high-end soundbar, such as the Sonos Playbase for $699. If that price is a budget buster, the Vizio SB2920 goes for $121 and change. You could spring for new over-ear wireless headphones. The Cowen E7 headphones retail for $69.99 and come in five colors. As for ear buds, perhaps the Apple AirPods with the charging case would be appreciated. $159. Even more appreciated, perhaps, would be the new active noise canceling Apple AirPods Pro. $249.

TV-FREE: Summret.com sells a combination bluetooth speaker and mobile phone holder in the shape of a retro TV. It comes in white and bright orange. $18.98. Devices are out there with those features plus charging capability. Similar systems exist for tablets, but there are also plenty of just plain stands. Or just go for cute and soft with a Flippy, a pillow-like stand that comes in multiple colors and offers different angles good for a range of devices. $34.98.

COMFORT: Get your binger cozy in a fleece wearable blanket. Snuggies are not alone, though they do come in solid colors, plaids, zebra print and leopard. Search around and you’ll also find hoodie sweatshirts, including the Comfy, as seen on “Shark Tank.” They stop at the knees and sell for $44.99. You can gift elf and reindeer versions, or Santa himself.