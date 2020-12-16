Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Just a month after publication, Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” is well on its way to becoming the best-selling presidential memoir in modern times.

Crown announced Wednesday that sales have topped 3.3 million copies in the U.S. and Canada, within range of Bill Clinton's “My Life” and George W. Bush's “Decision Points,” both of which have sold between 3.5 million and 4 million. “Personal Memoirs of Ulysses Grant" sold hundreds of thousands of copies when published in the 1880s, and remains in print, but there are no precise records of its total sales.