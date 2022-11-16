Review: ‘Slumberland’ aims for enchantment, but gets lost

An early 20th century weekly comic strip created by Winsor McCay about Little Nemo’s dream world and adventures provides the very loose inspiration for Netflix’s latest big budget spectacle, “Slumberland.”
It is a blockbuster children’s fantasy in the colorful over-the-top vein of “Alice in Wonderland” with a horned Jason Momoa doing a cross between Jack Sparrow and Beetlejuice on an adventure with a soft-spoken 11-year-old girl, plus Kyle Chandler sporting a beard and a fisherman sweater to rival Chris Evans’ “Knives Out” look. It is earnest and fanciful and they seem to have had a massive visual effects budget to play with. So why isn’t “Slumberland” more fun?