Review: Hailey Whitters continue to pursue 'The Dream'

Hailey Whitters, “The Dream” (Pigasus)

Hailey Whitters' aptly-named new album, “The Dream,” puts the singer-songwriter's continued career into focus as she chronicles the ever-elusive hunt for a hit, and more.

If there is truth to be found in the lyrics, Whitters has been doing the country music hustle, earning writing credit on songs for others — like Martina McBride and Little Big Town — and searching for her own spark to take her to the next level. She lays it all bare here, inviting the listener to feel with her and for her.

“Ten Year Town” is the vibe here, and that which likely mirrors something Whitters has yearned to say. A little fame, waiting for a break, but wanting more. It's a story of hard work and hope and Nashville dreams all wrapped into a little over three minutes that makes us feel the struggle.

Whitters hits her sweet spot on “All the Cool Girls,” finding comfort in her high-note croon while examining the chasm between what to present and what to represent as a woman.

Throughout her sophomore album Whitters comes across as a young but weathered soul, searching for something that will serve as the resolving note to her musical journey. She'll be supporting the venerable Tanya Tucker on tour this year, looking to reap rewards only available to those who chase their dreams with resolve.

