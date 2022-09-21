Review: 'Catherine Called Birdy' is a medieval delight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Passion projects can go all sorts of wrong ways, but Lena Dunham has made something of a triumph in “ Catherine Called Birdy,” a medieval coming-of-age story that’s part “Bridget Jones’s Diary," part Mel Brooks and all joy.
The film is based on a book she discovered at age 10, when she was an angsty fourth grader in New York City. She found a kind of comfort and coziness in Karen Cushman’s Newbery Honor-winning novel about a spirited 14-year-old living in the year 1290 in the English countryside. There is nothing quite like historical fiction to light up the imagination of a young girl feeling out of touch with her own moment. As Dunham got older, she found herself relating to more than just Lady Catherine — she empathized with the mother, the nurse, the friend and the older widow. Her adaptation, which she wrote and directed, manages to encompass all of that youthful naivete and hard-earned wisdom in a smart, entertaining package that is both modern and nostalgic and skillfully evokes that coziness that Dunham described feeling so many years ago.