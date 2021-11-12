Review: Broadway dreams loom large in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

“Tick, Tick... BOOM!,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's affectionate, well-crafted adaptation of Jonathan Larson's “rock monologue,” captures all that's grand and beautiful about musical theater, and a little of what can make it insufferable, too.
Miranda's film, his accomplished directorial debut, is a portrait of the artist as a deeply passionate, overwhelmingly self-involved young man. As played by Andrew Garfield, Larson is a paragon of artistic struggle. He lives in a dilapidated downtown apartment with a revolving door of roommates; he casually crafts songs at late-night parties; he daydreams while waiting tables at a diner.