Report: Chinese delegation barred from queen's coffin MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2022 Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 4:52 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch’s death.
The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-west Xinjiang region.
MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA