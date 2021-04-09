Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99 JILL LAWLESS and GREGORY KATZ , Associated Press April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 8:01 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.
His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.
Written By
JILL LAWLESS and GREGORY KATZ