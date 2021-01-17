Prada intros anti-uniform during all-digital Fashion Week COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 3:29 p.m.
A giant screen streams a Prada fashion live during an interview with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
People walk past a giant screen streaming a Fendi fashion live show during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
MILAN (AP) — No traffic jams, no rush to the next venue, no front rows — not even socially distanced. Milan Fashion Week is unfolding entirely on computer screens and social media platforms this round for the first time ever, as the persistent virus resurgence dashed any hopes of even a handful of physical shows.
Luxury is in an enforced period of evolution in this new world order of rotating lockdowns, where virtually no one has anywhere to go. So it was a mostly captive audience that flocked to social media by the hundreds of thousands (and counting as the shows live on virtually) to watch Milan designers unveil new menswear collections for next winter, which, vaccines willing, may see a return to in-person shopping.