Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs

FILE - Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform "Meant to Be" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform "Meant to Be" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss ... more Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Hubbard posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would also not perform on the show, which airs on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Music Association said in a statement that while it was disappointing that both artists would not perform, but it was a sign that their COVID-19 precautions were working.

“We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint,” the statement said. “Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) and of course practicing social and physical distancing.”

Although the show doesn’t have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while keeping them physically distanced.