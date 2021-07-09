Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 8:36 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The rapper was detained in Paris on Thursday, July 8, for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained.
Lil Baby's arrest on Thursday along one of the French capital’s most upscale avenues shocked fans of both high-profile Americans, in town for Paris Fashion Week. It also resurfaced questions about racial profiling in France.
