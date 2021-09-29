Paris Fashion Week roars into its second full day THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 12:26 p.m.
1 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Models wear creations for the Sunnei Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 A model wears a creation for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Models wear creations for Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into its second full day Wednesday -- in shows that spanned grassy fields, gilded salons and Napoleon’s final resting place. But all eyes are on the evening’s show by Balmain.
Here are some highlights of spring 2022 collections in the City of Light: