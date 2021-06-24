PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

2. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand ( Little, Brown)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (Putnam)

9. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

11. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)

12. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

13. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

14. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

15. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Live Your Life” by Amanda Kloots (Harper)

3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5 “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah

6. “In the Heights: Finding Home” by Miranda/Hudes/McCarter (Random House)

7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations” by Ann Reardon (Mango)

8. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

9. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “World Travel” by Bourdain/Woolever (Ecco)

11. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.) ” by John Green (Dutton)

12. “The Women of the Bible Speak ” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

13. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

14. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

15. “The Plant-Based Athlete” by Frazier/Cheeke (HarperOne)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Dell)

3. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Axum (Grand Central)

4. “Someday Soon” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)

5. “Wicked Lies” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)

6. “Small Town Dreams” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. “The Unforgiven” by Heather Graham (Mira)

8. “Summer Breezes” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. “Red River Vengeance” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Shadow Storm” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

11. “Fearless” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

12. “Savage Sunday” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “The Midwife Murders” by Patterson/DiLallo Grand Central

14. “A Rancher’s Kiss” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

15. “His Second-Chance Family” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom)

3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

4. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston (Griffin)

8. “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

9. “The Warsaw Orphan” by Kelly Rimmer (Graydon House)

10. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 28″ by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

11. “2022 Large Scale Road Atlas” - (Rand McNally)

12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)

13. “The Summer House” Patterson/DuBois Grand Central

14. “For the Wolf” Hannah Whitten (Orbit)

15. “Mexican Gothic” Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)