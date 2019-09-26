Outside art show an annual success

The Darien women responsible for Art on Plaza in Grove Street Plaza, Penny Glassmeyer, who built Grove Street Plaza, and Nobu Miki, the artist who conceived of the idea for the event. Missing from the photo is Lisa Elwell of Baywater Properties, who pulled all of it together less The Darien women responsible for Art on Plaza in Grove Street Plaza, Penny Glassmeyer, who built Grove Street Plaza, and Nobu Miki, the artist who conceived of the idea for the event. Missing from the photo is ... more Photo: Baywater Properties / Photo: Baywater Properties / Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Outside art show an annual success 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Grove Street Plaza hosted its fifth annual open air art show Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Paris-style exhibit featured local artists.

This year’s festival showcased top local painters, photographers, ceramicists and live chamber music. Returning to the Plaza after a four busy years away, will be renowned Darien contemporary artist Billi Kid, whose splash into urban art has become a tsunami.

Also a 1962 Airstream “Art Kart” was parked nearby. It’s a mobile sewing and crafting school for kids, run by Erika Allen of Darien who founded The Handwork School to teach textile art and other handwork.

Nobu Miki, the Darien modern folk artist who first organized the event in 2015, recruited Baywater to help her organize it this year. e very accomplished and engaging local artists,” Nobu said.

A portion of the day’s sales, which last year totaled $12,000, benefited the Darien Library art gallery. There is no admission charge.

Young musicians played classical chamber music. All are students of Aikiko Silver of Darien, whose career as a violinist began as a child prodigy in Japan before her Julliard training. All tips dropped into the open violin case at the musicians’ feet were donated to the Darien Library.

Use of the Grove Street Plaza and promotion for the day was made possible by the Glassmeyer family and David Genovese of Baywater Properties. Also, Laurel Road Bank contributed to defray set-up expenses.

Exhibiting artists were Pamela Riley Abear, Sandra Aldrich, Julia Byrne, John Coots, Alex Dolan, Stephen Fritsch, Billi Kid, Susan Leggitt, Nobu Miki, Nanci Natale, Jon Puzzuoli, Jan Raymond, Eunice Roy, Chet Saur, Vicki Smith, Kathleen Weinstock and Ed Wilson.