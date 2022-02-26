No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz's campaign is like his TV show MARC LEVY, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 1:09 p.m.
1 of12 Mehmet Oz, the TV celebrity and heart surgeon who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, talks with attendees Bob and Eileen Walker after Oz spoke at a town hall-style event at the Newtown Athletic Club, Feb. 20, 2022, in Newtown, Pa. Marc Levy/AP Show More Show Less
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The banners and big red video screen all said Dr. Oz, the host gave a rousing introduction and in strode the candidate, Mehmet Oz, to take up the microphone and become the center of attention for more than an hour.
Welcome to Oz's campaign for U.S. Senate, where the celebrity heart surgeon and former host of daytime TV's “Dr. Oz Show” is making his way around Pennsylvania in town hall-style settings that seem very much like the TV studio where he once presided.